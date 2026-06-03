Absence of New Jersey congressmen raises broader questions

Extras
June 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Dissecting what the latest primary races mean for November elections
Iranian strikes set Kuwait's largest airport ablaze amid fragile ceasefire with the U.S.
Trump administration dismantles ambitious ocean monitoring program
'60 Minutes' in turmoil after longtime correspondent Scott Pelley is fired
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town