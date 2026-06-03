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PBS News Hour

Absence of New Jersey congressmen raises broader questions

Season 2026 Episode 114 | 5m 07s

Primary voters in New Jersey on Tuesday finalized the race for one of the nation’s most competitive seats, and one of the most unusual, because the incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. has not been seen on the campaign trail or Capitol Hill for months. His absence brings broader questions for Congress. Lisa Desjardins reports.

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Extras
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