June 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Dermatologist explains benefits of newly approved sunscreen ingredient
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on the Iran war's lasting impact on midterm politics
Trump hails Iran deal as G7 summit begins in Europe
U.S.-Iran deal a 'strategic defeat' for Israel, Middle East expert says
How Israelis are responding to Trump's Iran peace plan
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Close doesn't count': Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
White House UFC event spotlights Trump’s decades-long partnership with Dana White
Brooks and Capehart on the tradeoffs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal