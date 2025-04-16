© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 106 | 57m 46s

April 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/15/25 | Expires: 05/16/25
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
A look at the efforts to slash public media funding
Clip: S2025 E106 | 5:29
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
Researcher skeptical autism cause will be found by September
Clip: S2025 E106 | 5:11
Watch 4:14
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran harden positions ahead of nuclear negotiations
Clip: S2025 E106 | 4:14
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ sues Maine over transgender athletes
Clip: S2025 E106 | 6:07
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
What science shows about the rise in autism diagnoses
Clip: S2025 E106 | 7:16
Watch 8:29
PBS News Hour
NLRB whistleblower says DOGE may have caused security breach
Clip: S2025 E106 | 8:29
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Activist supports Sudanese sexual violence survivors
Clip: S2025 E106 | 9:07
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Deportation challenge morphs into executive power battle
Clip: S2025 E106 | 5:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E105 | 57:46
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
How college communities are reacting to funding threats
Clip: S2025 E105 | 5:34