© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

April 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 113 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we ask NATO’s Secretary General if the delayed U.S. aid to Ukraine is too late to make a difference. Then, how a Supreme Court case on laws limiting homeless encampments could reshape policy across the country. Plus, a look at the tensions in one Montana city over people experiencing homelessness camping in vehicles.

Aired: 04/20/24 | Expires: 05/21/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:33
PBS NewsHour
Montana city grapples with rise of people living in vehicles
Montana city grapples with rise of unhoused people living in vehicles
Clip: S2024 E113 | 6:33
Watch 2:34
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy hails House approval of aid to Ukraine
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says new weapons from U.S. aid give Ukraine a ‘chance for victory’
Clip: S2024 E113 | 2:34
Watch 7:51
PBS NewsHour
NATO head Stoltenberg on impact of U.S. aid to Ukraine
NATO head Stoltenberg on whether delayed U.S. aid can still make a difference in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E113 | 7:51
Watch 6:18
PBS NewsHour
What’s at stake in SCOTUS case on laws limiting homelessness
What’s at stake in the upcoming Supreme Court case on laws limiting homelessness
Clip: S2024 E113 | 6:18
Watch 2:40
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: House passes $95 billion foreign aid package
News Wrap: Bipartisan House coalition passes $95 billion foreign aid package
Clip: S2024 E112 | 2:40
Watch 9:10
PBS NewsHour
What’s at stake as India begins voting in 6-week election
What’s at stake for India and its allies as polls open in world’s largest election
Clip: S2024 E112 | 9:10
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
Why the unionization of Tennessee auto workers is a big deal
Why the unionization of Tennessee Volkswagen workers is a big breakthrough for UAW
Clip: S2024 E112 | 5:10
Watch 5:45
PBS NewsHour
What can be done to protect journalists in Israel-Hamas war
As journalist deaths climb in Israel-Hamas war, what can be done to protect them
Clip: S2024 E112 | 5:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
April 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E112 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E111 | 57:46