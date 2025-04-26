April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
What’s on voters’ minds as Canada elects a new prime minister
News Wrap: Police rule out terrorism in deadly Vancouver car attack
The most consequential moments from the first 100 days of Trump’s second term
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
How a warming Arctic may be eroding Indigenous history in Alaska
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine after Trump questions Putin’s goals
News Wrap: Iranian port rocked by massive, deadly explosion
World leaders and faithful mourners bid solemn farewell to Pope Francis
How NIH staffing cuts may delay a promising cancer treatment’s implementation
What to expect as the College of Cardinals prepares to elect a new pope