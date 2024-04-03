April 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
José Andrés accuses Israel of deliberately targeting World Central Kitchen members
Analyzing Trump's use of inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail
Primary protest votes hint at November challenges for Biden and Trump
Was Israeli strike on aid convoy negligence or accident? Retired military leaders weigh in
FEMA administrator discusses expanding access to disaster relief
April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
News Wrap: Biden and Xi speak for first time since November summit
Percival Everett on his novel retelling ‘Huckleberry Finn’ from Jim's point of view
Head of Anera discusses pausing Gaza aid operation after Israeli strike kills WCK workers
Israeli strike killing 7 World Central Kitchen members sparks international outrage