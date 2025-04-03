April 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
April 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trade war, tariffs and uncertainty drag markets to worst week in years
Trump abruptly shakes up NSA leadership amid pressure from right-wing activist
Fired federal workers struggling to land new jobs in tightening white-collar sector
News Wrap: Trump gives TikTok another 75 days to find American buyer to keep app running
Kennedy Center faces a crossroads as it's pulled into partisan politics
Brooks and Capehart on the political reaction to Trump's tariffs
How NCAA's transfer portal transformed March Madness
News Wrap: Trump fires several National Security Council members
How Taiwan is boosting its defenses to resist Chinese aggression