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PBS News Hour

April 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 75 | 57m 46s

April 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/08/26 | Expires: 05/09/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Israel strikes Lebanon without warning, more than 200 dead
Israel strikes Lebanon without warning, hours after Iran ceasefire announced
Clip: S2026 E74 | 4:54
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Oil infrastructure recovery will take months, expert warns
Expert warns Middle East energy infrastructure will take months to recover
Clip: S2026 E74 | 6:41
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Iran ceasefire tested by Strait of Hormuz chokehold
U.S.-Iran ceasefire tested by Strait of Hormuz tension and Israel’s war in Lebanon
Clip: S2026 E74 | 6:23
Watch 2:58
PBS News Hour
Trump says Israeli strikes on Lebanon a 'separate skirmish'
Trump says Israeli strikes on Lebanon a 'separate skirmish' not part of Iran ceasefire
Clip: S2026 E74 | 2:58
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
ICE detains DACA recipient delivering milk to premature baby
DACA recipient detained by ICE while delivering milk to premature daughter in NICU
Clip: S2026 E74 | 7:10
Watch 3:14
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on how life is a play
A Brief But Spectacular take on how life is a play
Clip: S2026 E74 | 3:14
Watch 8:00
PBS News Hour
Portland's $1.6B climate fund sparks spending debate
America’s first billion-dollar climate fund sparks spending debate in Portland
Clip: S2026 E74 | 8:00
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. officials on chances Iran ceasefire can hold
Former U.S. officials analyze chances fragile Iran ceasefire can hold
Clip: S2026 E74 | 7:29
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: NATO chief meets with Trump amid tensions
News Wrap: NATO chief meets with Trump in bid to ease tensions
Clip: S2026 E74 | 5:26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E74 | 57:46

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