April 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Israel strikes Lebanon without warning, hours after Iran ceasefire announced
Expert warns Middle East energy infrastructure will take months to recover
U.S.-Iran ceasefire tested by Strait of Hormuz tension and Israel’s war in Lebanon
Trump says Israeli strikes on Lebanon a 'separate skirmish' not part of Iran ceasefire
DACA recipient detained by ICE while delivering milk to premature daughter in NICU
A Brief But Spectacular take on how life is a play
America’s first billion-dollar climate fund sparks spending debate in Portland
Former U.S. officials analyze chances fragile Iran ceasefire can hold
News Wrap: NATO chief meets with Trump in bid to ease tensions
April 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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