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PBS News Hour

What Colbert's exit means for the future of late-night

Season 2026 Episode 105 | 9m 26s

The curtain comes down one final time on Thursday for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Colbert has entertained and provoked audiences from the Ed Sullivan Theater stage for the last decade in ways that transformed the comedic landscape. Geoff Bennett takes a look at what led to this point and what it may mean for the future of late-night. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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Clip: S2026 E105 | 4:58
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PBS News Hour
May 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E105 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E104 | 5:46
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E104 | 4:49
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E104 | 57:46