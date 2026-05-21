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PBS News Hour

New Mexico law bars armed federal agents at polls

Season 2026 Episode 105 | 6m 59s

With the primary season underway, election officials are preparing for November. Some Democratic-led states, worried about the possibility of armed soldiers or ICE officers appearing near polling places, are taking steps to counter what they see as a potential effort to intimidate voters. Liz Landers discussed more with Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
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PBS News Hour
May 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E105 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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PBS News Hour
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What Colbert's exit means for the future of late-night
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Clip: S2026 E105 | 9:26
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PBS News Hour
May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E104 | 57:46
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U.S. indicts Cuba's Raúl Castro in latest escalation of tensions
Clip: S2026 E104 | 9:20
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PBS News Hour
Ex-IRS chief: Trump tax settlement a 'dangerous precedent'
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Clip: S2026 E104 | 7:57