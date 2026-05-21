News Wrap: Arts commission approves design of Trump's arch

Extras
May 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
NATO’s Baltic flank in crossfire between Ukrainian drones and Russian targets
DNC Democratic strategist breaks down DNC's 2024 election autopsy
Some Senate Republicans break with Trump over 'anti-weaponization fund' concerns
What Stephen Colbert's exit means for the future of late-night
New Mexico secretary of state explains law barring armed federal agents at polls
'How to Rule the World' exposes Stanford's complex relationship with Silicon Valley power
U.S. indicts Cuba's Raúl Castro in latest escalation of tensions
DOJ's tax settlement with Trump sets 'dangerous precedent,' former IRS commissioner says
Xi hosts Putin in Beijing, cementing China-Russia alliance after Trump's visit