© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 213 | 57m 46s

August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/31/25 | Expires: 08/31/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:32
PBS News Hour
Tariffs will help improve 'broken' global economy, Cass says
Tariffs will help improve 'broken global economic situation,' economist Oren Cass says
Clip: S2025 E213 | 8:32
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal Reserve governor to resign early
News Wrap: Federal Reserve governor to resign early, giving Trump an opening to fill
Clip: S2025 E213 | 6:15
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Trump's effort to reshape the White House in his image
A look at Trump's effort to reshape the White House in his image
Clip: S2025 E213 | 4:31
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
NTSB reveals details on mid-air collision that killed 67
What NTSB hearings revealed about the Washington mid-air collision that killed 67
Clip: S2025 E213 | 4:51
Watch 13:23
PBS News Hour
U.S. whistleblower describes what he saw at Gaza aid sites
Security contractor says he witnessed ‘barbaric’ and un-American tactics at Gaza aid sites
Clip: S2025 E213 | 13:23
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
Renowned Pakistani filmmaker on fighting gender inequality
Renowned Pakistani filmmaker on fighting gender inequality
Clip: S2025 E213 | 3:49
Watch 11:05
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's firing of jobs report chief
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's firing of labor statistics head after weak jobs report
Clip: S2025 E213 | 11:05
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
FCC’s Carr says network oversight a needed course correction
FCC chairman says network oversight offers a needed ‘course correction’
Clip: S2025 E212 | 9:40
Watch 11:45
PBS News Hour
Ex‑CIA analyst slams Trump’s effort to deny Russia probe
Ex-CIA analyst challenges Trump's attempt to discredit Russian election interference probe
Clip: S2025 E212 | 11:45
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
How Trump's answers about fallout with Epstein have evolved
How Trump's answers about his fallout with Epstein have evolved
Clip: S2025 E212 | 6:26