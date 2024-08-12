© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 226 | 57m 46s

August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/11/24 | Expires: 09/11/24
Extras
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Harris leading in key states
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on new polls showing Harris leading Trump in key battlegrounds
Clip: S2024 E226 | 10:03
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine takes 400 square miles of Kursk region
News Wrap: Ukraine says forces control nearly 400 square miles of Russian territory
Clip: S2024 E226 | 5:30
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Trump's hacking claim
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Trump's claim his campaign was hacked by Iran
Clip: S2024 E226 | 7:17
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Middle East on edge as Israel anticipates Iran retaliation
Middle East on edge as Israel and allies anticipate retaliation from Iran
Clip: S2024 E226 | 4:50
Watch 9:06
PBS News Hour
The Social Security funding gap and ways to fix it
A look at the Social Security funding gap and ways to fix it
Clip: S2024 E226 | 9:06
Watch 4:06
PBS News Hour
Misinformation, foreign interference loom over campaign
Misinformation and foreign interference concerns loom over presidential race
Clip: S2024 E226 | 4:06
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
How Wisconsin tests voting machines to ensure accuracy
How Wisconsin tests its voting machines to ensure election accuracy
Clip: S2024 E226 | 4:42
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
New exhibit explores 19th-century bone and ivory art
Whaling museum’s scrimshaw exhibit explores 19th-century bone and ivory art
Clip: S2024 E226 | 7:12
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
The growing problem space debris poses for Earth
Human-made debris left behind in outer space is a growing problem down on Earth
Clip: S2024 E225 | 6:09
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump campaign claims it was hacked
News Wrap: Trump campaign claims it was hacked by ‘foreign sources hostile to the U.S.’
Clip: S2024 E225 | 4:04