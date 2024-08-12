August 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on new polls showing Harris leading Trump in key battlegrounds
News Wrap: Ukraine says forces control nearly 400 square miles of Russian territory
Cybersecurity expert weighs in on Trump's claim his campaign was hacked by Iran
Middle East on edge as Israel and allies anticipate retaliation from Iran
A look at the Social Security funding gap and ways to fix it
Misinformation and foreign interference concerns loom over presidential race
How Wisconsin tests its voting machines to ensure election accuracy
Whaling museum’s scrimshaw exhibit explores 19th-century bone and ivory art
Human-made debris left behind in outer space is a growing problem down on Earth
News Wrap: Trump campaign claims it was hacked by ‘foreign sources hostile to the U.S.’