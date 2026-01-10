© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 10, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2026 Episode 10 | 26m 44s

January 10, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/09/26 | Expires: 02/09/26
Extras
Watch 2:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran threatens protesters with death penalty
News Wrap: Iran threatens death penalty for protesters as tensions escalate
Clip: S2026 E10 | 2:34
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
ICE shootings spark outrage, protests across the country
ICE shootings spark outrage, protests across the country demanding accountability
Clip: S2026 E10 | 5:45
Watch 9:29
PBS News Hour
Critics call 1st Myanmar election since military coup a sham
Critics call Myanmar’s first elections since military coup a sham as civil war rages on
Clip: S2026 E10 | 9:29
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
New book looks inside controversial tech firm Palantir
New book offers glimpse inside world of controversial tech firm Palantir and its CEO
Clip: S2026 E10 | 6:14
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
New video of ICE shooting emerges as tensions rise
New video of Minneapolis ICE shooting emerges as tensions rise across the nation
Clip: S2026 E9 | 5:13
Watch 7:25
PBS News Hour
The mounting economic challenges weakening the job market
The mounting economic challenges weakening the job market
Clip: S2026 E9 | 7:25
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia uses new hypersonic missile in Ukraine
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says Russia used hypersonic missile to send Europe a message
Clip: S2026 E9 | 5:26
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Minnesota ICE shooting
Brooks and Capehart on the response to the Minnesota ICE shooting
Clip: S2026 E9 | 10:33
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
What oil companies need before tapping Venezuela’s reserves
What oil companies need before tapping Venezuela’s vast reserves
Clip: S2026 E9 | 5:38
Watch 9:00
PBS News Hour
Iran threatens further crackdown as protests grow
Iranian government threatens further crackdown as protests grow
Clip: S2026 E9 | 9:00