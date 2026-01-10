January 10, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Iran threatens death penalty for protesters as tensions escalate
ICE shootings spark outrage, protests across the country demanding accountability
Critics call Myanmar’s first elections since military coup a sham as civil war rages on
New book offers glimpse inside world of controversial tech firm Palantir and its CEO
New video of Minneapolis ICE shooting emerges as tensions rise across the nation
The mounting economic challenges weakening the job market
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says Russia used hypersonic missile to send Europe a message
Brooks and Capehart on the response to the Minnesota ICE shooting
What oil companies need before tapping Venezuela’s vast reserves
Iranian government threatens further crackdown as protests grow