© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 229 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, mediators work to rekindle cease-fire talks while the death toll in Gaza crosses 40,000. Fact-checking the Trump and Harris campaigns' latest claims as the candidates rally voters. Plus, a new form of the mpox virus spreads, prompting health officials to declare another global health emergency.

Aired: 08/14/24 | Expires: 09/14/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. says it's committed to Gaza cease-fire talks
News Wrap: U.S. says it is committed to Gaza cease-fire talks
Clip: S2024 E228 | 5:05
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
NASA weighs options for bringing stranded astronauts home
NASA weighs options for bringing stranded astronauts home amid Boeing spacecraft problems
Clip: S2024 E228 | 5:21
Watch 11:51
PBS News Hour
Jamie Dimon on how economic inequality caused polarization
Jamie Dimon on how economic inequality fueled political polarization and what can be done
Clip: S2024 E228 | 11:51
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
Trump gives economic speech as polls show Harris gains
Trump gives economic speech in North Carolina as more polls show Harris gaining ground
Clip: S2024 E228 | 4:37
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
The deadly risks migrants face to cross the Darien Gap
The deadly risks migrants face to cross the land bridge between North and South America
Clip: S2024 E228 | 7:16
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Baltimore sees more overdose deaths than any other U.S. city
Why Baltimore is seeing more drug overdose deaths than any other American city
Clip: S2024 E228 | 7:56
Watch 9:50
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian forces push farther into Russia's Kursk region
Ukrainian forces push farther into Russia despite Putin's efforts to counter incursion
Clip: S2024 E228 | 9:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 14, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E228 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E227 | 57:46
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Walz rallies union workers in first solo campaign event
Walz rallies union workers as he hits campaign trail on his own for first time
Clip: S2024 E227 | 3:58