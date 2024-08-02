© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 216 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, slower job growth and rising unemployment puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. As Americans who were detained in Russia arrive home, we speak with the family of one of those released. Plus, the Harris campaign pivots from labeling Trump a threat to democracy and leans into calling him weird.

Aired: 08/01/24 | Expires: 09/01/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:47
PBS News Hour
Trump digs in on attacking Harris' racial identity
Facing backlash, Trump digs in on attacks misrepresenting Harris' racial identity
Clip: S2024 E215 | 3:47
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Undecided voters on election shakeups and shifting views
Undecided voters explain how the election shakeups have shifted their views
Clip: S2024 E215 | 6:44
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
Sister of American still held in Russia discusses his case
Sister of American not part of Russian prisoner swap: 'We don't have the celebrity status'
Clip: S2024 E215 | 5:30
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran's supreme leader attends Haniyeh's funeral
News Wrap: Iran's supreme leader attends funeral of Hamas chief killed in Tehran
Clip: S2024 E215 | 4:40
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
Crews struggle to contain rapidly spreading Calif. wildfire
Crews struggle to contain rapidly spreading Park Fire in California
Clip: S2024 E215 | 4:03
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
What's in the plea deal for key 9/11 attack conspirators
What's in the plea deal reached with key 9/11 attack conspirators
Clip: S2024 E215 | 5:39
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
'Autocracy, Inc.' explores attempts to end democracy
New book examines how autocracies are getting stronger and trying to end democracy
Clip: S2024 E215 | 7:18
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Gershkovich among 3 Americans freed in prisoner swap
Gershkovich among 3 Americans freed in historic prisoner swap with Russia
Clip: S2024 E215 | 5:40
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
Analyzing the implications of U.S.-Russia prisoner trade
Former State Department official analyzes implications of U.S.-Russia prisoner trade
Clip: S2024 E215 | 5:10
Watch 4:25
PBS News Hour
White House says prisoner swap took years of negotiations
Biden administration says prisoner exchange took years of complex negotiations with Russia
Clip: S2024 E215 | 4:25