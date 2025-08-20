© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 232 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, NATO leaders plan what role U.S. and European forces could play in the future defense of Ukraine. The American Academy of Pediatrics releases new vaccine recommendations that diverge from CDC guidelines. Plus, the challenge of making Florida communities more resilient to climate change amid potential federal funding cuts.

Aired: 08/19/25 | Expires: 09/19/25
