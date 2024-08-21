August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
2024 Democratic National Convention | DNC Night 2 | PBS News special coverage
News Wrap: Golan Heights damaged by Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel
Hardliners violently expel Palestinians to expand Israeli settlements in West Bank
Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar says Tim Walz brings ‘Midwestern common sense’ to politics
Rep. Clyburn reflects on the historical through line between Obama, Biden and Harris
Republicans ‘exploit’ border and immigration issues, Texas Rep. Escobar says
Obamas fire up the crowd for Kamala Harris and hit back at Trump on second night of DNC
An inside look at the Harris-Walz campaign’s strategy in battleground states
Teacher, coach and veteran, Tim Walz makes his primetime DNC debut to accept VP nomination
News Wrap: Many challenges remain in negotiations between Israel and Hamas