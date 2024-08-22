© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 236 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, vice presidential candidate Tim Walz gives Democrats a pep talk before all eyes turn to Kamala Harris’ speech in Chicago on the last night of the DNC. We hear from members of a crucial voting bloc about what Democrats need to do to win their votes. Plus, what Ukraine stands to gain or lose from capturing Russian land.

Aired: 08/21/24 | Expires: 09/21/24
Extras
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
Why Rep. Jayapal says ‘real progress’ is on the ballot
Clip: S2024 E236 | 6:10
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Why Trump is gaining ground with some Black men
Clip: S2024 E236 | 6:49
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:50
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
What Ukraine stands to gain or lose in Russia’s Kursk region
Clip: S2024 E236 | 8:55
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Labor dispute shuts down Canadian railroads
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:08
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Fact-checking Democrats’ claims at the 2024 DNC
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:34
Watch 3:37
PBS News Hour
What voters, uncommitted delegates at DNC expect of Harris
Clip: S2024 E236 | 3:37
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
How the Trump campaign is attempting to counter the 2024 DNC
Clip: S2024 E236 | 4:40
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Walz steps into national spotlight on third night of the DNC
Clip: S2024 E236 | 5:14
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E235 | 57:46