August 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
‘Perfection may not be on the ballot, but real progress is,’ Rep. Jayapal says
Trump is gaining ground with some Black men. Here’s how Harris can change their minds
‘Georgia is very much in play’ for Harris, says Sen. Warnock. Here’s why
What Ukraine stands to gain or lose from capturing Russian land in Kursk
News Wrap: Labor dispute shuts down two major Canadian freight railroads
Fact-checking Democrats’ claims at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
What voters and uncommitted delegates expect from Harris as the DNC draws to a close
How the Trump campaign is attempting to counter the 2024 Democratic convention
Vice presidential nominee Walz steps into national spotlight on third night of the DNC
August 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode