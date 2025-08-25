© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 237 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is arrested by immigration authorities again after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and then returned to the U.S. The unique history of how Washington, D.C., has been governed as National Guard troops patrol its streets. Plus, we speak with a Democratic congressman who plans to retire if courts uphold the GOP gerrymandering of Texas districts.

Aired: 08/24/25 | Expires: 09/24/25
Extras
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Is a bubble forming as AI investments drive economic growth?
Clip: S2025 E237 | 7:44
Watch 9:55
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Newsom's fight against Trump
Clip: S2025 E237 | 9:55
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Rep. Doggett on redistricting and pushback against Trump
Clip: S2025 E237 | 7:12
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy marks Ukraine’s Independence Day
Clip: S2025 E236 | 3:15
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
3 brothers attempt a record-setting row across the Pacific
Clip: S2025 E236 | 8:51
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Scammers siphon college financial aid with stolen identities
Clip: S2025 E236 | 5:31
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Rock The Rez brings empowerment and glam to Indigenous kids
Clip: S2025 E236 | 6:05
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E236 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E235 | 26:45
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Aid worker on conditions in Gaza City after famine declared
Clip: S2025 E235 | 5:50