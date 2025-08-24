© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 236 | 26m 45s

August 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 08/23/25 | Expires: 09/23/25
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Rock The Rez brings empowerment and glam to Indigenous kids
Rock The Rez brings musical empowerment and glam to Indigenous kids
Clip: S2025 E236 | 6:05
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy marks Ukraine's Independence Day
News Wrap: Zelenskyy marks Ukraine’s Independence Day with ceremonies in Kyiv
Clip: S2025 E236 | 3:15
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
3 brothers attempt a record-setting row across the Pacific
Why three brothers are attempting a record-setting row across the Pacific Ocean
Clip: S2025 E236 | 8:51
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Scammers siphon college financial aid with stolen identities
How scammers are siphoning college financial aid with stolen student identities
Clip: S2025 E236 | 5:31
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E235 | 26:45
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Aid worker on conditions in Gaza City after famine declared
‘Purely in survival mode’: Aid worker shares conditions in Gaza City after famine declared
Clip: S2025 E235 | 5:50
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: ICE seeks to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda
News Wrap: ICE seeks to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda
Clip: S2025 E235 | 4:15
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Does Trump have the power to end mail-in voting?
Does Trump have the power to end mail-in voting? Legal scholar weighs in
Clip: S2025 E235 | 6:18
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Scientists study effect of melting glaciers on volcanoes
As glaciers melt, scientists study potential for more violent volcanic eruptions
Clip: S2025 E235 | 6:43
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon says troops will carry firearms in D.C.
News Wrap: Pentagon says troops will start carrying firearms in D.C.
Clip: S2025 E234 | 6:22