PBS News Hour

August 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 242 | 26m 45s

August 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 08/29/25 | Expires: 09/29/25
Watch 3:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 1 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine
News Wrap: At least 1 killed, dozens injured in Russian aerial assault on Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E242 | 3:03
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
UN on plight of Afghan women 4 years after U.S. withdrawal
Afghan women’s freedoms severely restricted four years after U.S. withdrawal, UN says
Clip: S2025 E242 | 6:15
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
Amid growing obsession with protein, how much do we need?
Protein is everywhere amid a new cultural obsession. How much do we really need?
Clip: S2025 E242 | 7:58
Watch 6:24
PBS News Hour
How coyotes are adapting to urban life in U.S. cities
How coyotes are adapting to urban life and thriving in U.S. cities
Clip: S2025 E242 | 6:24
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E241 | 57:46
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Cindy McCain describes dire conditions after visit to Gaza
WFP's Cindy McCain describes dire conditions after visit to famine-gripped Gaza
Clip: S2025 E241 | 6:32
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
What consumers can expect as de minimis exemption ends
What consumers can expect as de minimis exemption ends
Clip: S2025 E241 | 5:50
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump trying to block $5B approved by Congress
News Wrap: Trump trying to block $5B in foreign aid already approved by Congress
Clip: S2025 E241 | 6:32
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Israeli frustrations rise as war and hostages remain in Gaza
Frustrations rise in Israel as war endures and hostages remain in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E241 | 7:54
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Democrat warns Trump firing challenges integrity of STB
Democrat warns Trump firing challenges integrity of STB ahead of railway merger decision
Clip: S2025 E241 | 4:58