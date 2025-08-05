August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump trying to 'insulate himself from the will of the public,' Texas Democrat says
Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP's redistricting plan backed by Trump
News Wrap: At least 40 Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes
Gates Foundation pledges $2.5B for women’s health worldwide
Firing of labor statistics head undermines trust in key data, ex-Trump official warns
Jesuit priest describes seeing ICE agents target migrants at immigration court
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's BLS firing and trust in institutions
5 years after Beirut blast, victims struggle to rebuild lives as leaders evade blame
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode