© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 217 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, new propaganda videos of hostages held by Hamas ramp up the pressure on Israel to reach a ceasefire. We speak with the cousin of one hostage forced to dig his own grave. Trade deals come with a promise to buy U.S. energy, but how realistic are those pledges and can the president deliver? Plus, a decline in maternal mental health and what research says could be to blame.

Aired: 08/04/25 | Expires: 09/04/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E216 | 57:46
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Trump is trying to 'insulate himself,' Texas Democrat says
Trump trying to 'insulate himself from the will of the public,' Texas Democrat says
Clip: S2025 E216 | 5:07
Watch 3:28
PBS News Hour
Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP redistricting plan
Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP's redistricting plan backed by Trump
Clip: S2025 E216 | 3:28
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 40 Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire, airstrikes
News Wrap: At least 40 Gazans killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes
Clip: S2025 E216 | 4:51
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Gates Foundation pledges $2.5B for women’s health worldwide
Gates Foundation pledges $2.5B for women’s health worldwide
Clip: S2025 E216 | 6:58
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Ex-Trump official: BLS firing undermines trust in key data
Firing of labor statistics head undermines trust in key data, ex-Trump official warns
Clip: S2025 E216 | 8:41
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Priest says ICE targets migrants at immigration court
Jesuit priest describes seeing ICE agents target migrants at immigration court
Clip: S2025 E216 | 6:48
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on trust in institutions
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's BLS firing and trust in institutions
Clip: S2025 E216 | 8:58
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Beirut blast victims struggle as leaders evade blame
5 years after Beirut blast, victims struggle to rebuild lives as leaders evade blame
Clip: S2025 E216 | 7:35
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E215 | 26:45