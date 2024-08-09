© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 223 | 57m 46s

August 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/08/24 | Expires: 09/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:27
PBS News Hour
The images that have defined the Paris Olympics
The images that have defined the Paris Olympics
Clip: S2024 E223 | 4:27
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
A look at Team USA's golden run at the Olympics in Paris
A look at Team USA's golden run at the Olympics in Paris
Clip: S2024 E223 | 6:30
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
How Ferguson has changed 10 years after Brown's death
How Ferguson has changed 10 years after Michael Brown's death sparked massive protests
Clip: S2024 E223 | 4:20
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Israel kills Hamas commander in Lebanon with region on edge
Israel kills Hamas commander in Lebanon, strikes Gaza as region sits on brink of wider war
Clip: S2024 E223 | 6:01
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Debby's remnants bring flooding to East Coast
News Wrap: Debby's remnants bring heavy rain, flooding to East Coast
Clip: S2024 E223 | 4:04
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Lebanon border devastated as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire
Inside the southern Lebanon border area laid to waste as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire
Clip: S2024 E223 | 7:39
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Arizona's heat kills hundreds, threatens thousands more
Arizona's scorching summer kills hundreds and threatens way of life for many more
Clip: S2024 E223 | 7:09
Watch 11:43
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Johnson on if Harris can sustain momentum
Capehart and Johnson on if Harris can sustain the momentum and pressure on Trump
Clip: S2024 E223 | 11:43
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E222 | 57:46
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Details emerge on plots behind Taylor Swift cancellations
New details emerge on Vienna terror plots behind Taylor Swift concert cancellations
Clip: S2024 E222 | 5:45