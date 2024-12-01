© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 337 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the president-elect taps Trump loyalist and FBI critic Kash Patel to head the agency. Then, with high grocery prices across the country, how a food bank in Texas is providing nutritious food for those in need. Plus, as Americans gather for the holidays, how to navigate political differences and find the good in everybody.

Aired: 11/30/24 | Expires: 12/31/24
