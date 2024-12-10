© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 346 | 57m 46s

December 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/09/24 | Expires: 01/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Remembering the fierce and lyrical voice of Nikki Giovanni
Remembering the fierce and lyrical voice of poet Nikki Giovanni
Clip: S2024 E346 | 5:07
Watch 3:34
PBS News Hour
Investigators reveal possible motives in CEO killing
Investigators reveal clues to alleged gunman's possible motives in health care CEO killing
Clip: S2024 E346 | 3:34
Watch 7:59
PBS News Hour
The controversial vaccine policy changes RFK Jr. could make
The controversial changes RFK Jr. could make to vaccine policy as HHS chief
Clip: S2024 E346 | 7:59
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Syria's new leaders work to keep rebel factions united
Syria's new leaders work to keep rebel factions united after overthrow of common enemy
Clip: S2024 E346 | 6:27
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Cotton from Central Asia helps fuel Russia's war in Ukraine
How cotton from Central Asia is helping fuel Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E346 | 8:58
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Thousands ordered to evacuate Malibu wildfire
News Wrap: Thousands ordered to evacuate as wildfire burns near Malibu
Clip: S2024 E346 | 5:30
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
Researchers report stunning surge of misogyny in schools
Researchers report stunning surge of misogyny in schools
Clip: S2024 E346 | 6:51
Watch 6:44
PBS News Hour
Can Biden issue preemptive pardons to protect Trump critics?
Can Biden issue preemptive pardons to protect Trump critics from retribution?
Clip: S2024 E346 | 6:44
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the Syrian opposition coming to power
What to expect from the Syrian opposition coming to power after toppling Assad
Clip: S2024 E345 | 6:20
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E345 | 57:46