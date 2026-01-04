© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 26m 45s

January 4, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/03/26 | Expires: 02/03/26
Extras
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
U.S. intervention in Venezuela sparks mixed views worldwide
Trump’s intervention in Venezuela sparks mixed views of U.S. around the world
Clip: S2026 E4 | 6:37
Watch 2:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Heavy rains, king tides threaten California
News Wrap: Heavy rains, king tides create dangerous conditions in northern California
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:02
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
How culinary medicine fights diseases through better food
Emerging field of culinary medicine helps fight diseases through better food
Clip: S2026 E4 | 5:53
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Venezuelans face uncertainty while awaiting next U.S. moves
Venezuelans face uncertainty while awaiting Trump’s next moves with the country
Clip: S2026 E4 | 4:30
Watch 1:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran vows crackdown on 'rioters' amid protests
News Wrap: Iran vows crackdown on ‘rioters’ amid protests over economy
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:26
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
U.S. military captures Venezuela's Maduro in surprise strike
Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela after capturing Maduro in surprise military strike
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:03
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
San Francisco sues food companies over ultra-processed foods
Why San Francisco is suing top U.S. food manufacturers over ultra-processed foods
Clip: S2026 E3 | 6:45
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
Venezuelans react to Maduro's capture by U.S. forces
How Venezuelans in Caracas are reacting to Maduro’s capture by U.S. forces
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:05
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. ambassador analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:23
Watch 4:12
PBS News Hour
Census officials work to count every person in remote Alaska
Census officials work to count every person in Alaska’s most remote places
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:12