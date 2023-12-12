© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

December 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 357 | 57m 46s

December 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 12/11/23 | Expires: 01/11/24
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
Report: Israel targets infrastructure grow pressure on Hamas
Israel targets infrastructure in Gaza to ramp up civilian pressure on Hamas, report claims
Clip: S2023 E356 | 5:48
Watch 6:33
PBS NewsHour
Baz Luhrmann on adapting 'Australia' into a TV miniseries
Baz Luhrmann discusses adapting his film 'Australia' into a TV miniseries
Clip: S2023 E356 | 6:33
Watch 8:14
PBS NewsHour
Research shows climate change putting human health at risk
How physicians are preparing for climate change and extreme heat's impact on human health
Clip: S2023 E356 | 8:14
Watch 8:13
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on 2024 Democratic concerns
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democratic concerns about Biden's poll numbers
Clip: S2023 E356 | 8:13
Watch 2:59
PBS NewsHour
Time running out for GOP candidates as Trump grows Iowa lead
Time running out for GOP candidates to make race competitive as Trump grows Iowa lead
Clip: S2023 E356 | 2:59
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E356 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
December 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 10, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E355 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
December 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E354 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E353 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E352 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E351 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E350 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
December 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
December 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E349 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
December 3, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 3, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E348 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
December 2, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 2, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E347 | 24:09