PBS News Hour

December 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 347 | 26m 45s

December 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/12/25 | Expires: 01/12/26
Extras
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump vows retaliation for U.S. deaths in Syria
News Wrap: Trump vows retaliation for killing of Americans in Syria
Clip: S2025 E347 | 3:01
Watch 10:49
PBS News Hour
Jouberts reflect on 40 years of African wildlife photography
Beverly and Dereck Joubert reflect on 40 years of African wildlife photography in new book
Clip: S2025 E347 | 10:49
Watch 3:55
PBS News Hour
How tariffs are making the holidays less merry for shoppers
How tariffs on China are making the holiday season less merry for shoppers
Clip: S2025 E347 | 3:55
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Displaced Gazans face dire conditions months after ceasefire
Displaced Palestinians struggle with cold, malnutrition in Gaza months after ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E347 | 6:05
Watch 4:22
PBS News Hour
What we know about the Epstein photos released by Democrats
What we know about the Epstein photos released by Democrats
Clip: S2025 E346 | 4:22
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Preservationists sue Trump over ballroom
News Wrap: Preservationists sue Trump over his White House ballroom renovation
Clip: S2025 E346 | 6:03
Watch 7:25
PBS News Hour
Why an Indiana Republican defied Trump's redistricting push
Indiana Republican explains why he defied Trump and rejected congressional redistricting
Clip: S2025 E346 | 7:25
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
Nobel Peace laureate's harrowing escape from Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader makes harrowing journey to receive Nobel Peace Prize
Clip: S2025 E346 | 5:02
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Trump's executive order limits state regulations of AI
Trump’s executive order limits state regulations of artificial intelligence
Clip: S2025 E346 | 7:39
Watch 11:21
PBS News Hour
Israeli settler attacks halt Palestinian olive harvest
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians with impunity, halting West Bank olive harvest
Clip: S2025 E346 | 11:21