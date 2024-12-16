© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 353 | 57m 46s

December 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/15/24 | Expires: 01/15/25
Extras
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Syrian leaders face decisions as they chart path for country
Clip: S2024 E353 | 4:54
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
City home to Syria's uprising celebrates life without Assad
Clip: S2024 E353 | 6:53
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Wisconsin shooting leaves community shaken by gun violence
Clip: S2024 E353 | 2:52
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Trump settlement with ABC raises press freedom concerns
Clip: S2024 E353 | 7:22
Watch 10:17
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump preparing for Day 1
Clip: S2024 E353 | 10:17
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
How CEOs are trying to gain favor with Trump
Clip: S2024 E353 | 5:40
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Arizona farmers forced to adapt as water source dries up
Clip: S2024 E353 | 6:25
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: French territory of Mayotte devastated by cyclone
Clip: S2024 E353 | 8:45
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
Americans stockpile abortion pills ahead of 2nd Trump term
Clip: S2024 E352 | 6:03
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Indiana high schoolers offer ideas to combat climate change
Clip: S2024 E352 | 5:07