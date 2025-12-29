© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 363 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump announces a first ground attack on Venezuela and endorses Israel's position in Gaza. How artificial intelligence grew exponentially in 2025, and whether the boom could become a bubble. Plus, arts programs that help give hope to wounded warriors.

Aired: 12/28/25 | Expires: 01/28/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
What to know about U.S.-Ukraine talks to end Russia’s war
What to know about the U.S.-Ukraine talks and proposal to end Russia’s war
Clip: S2025 E362 | 5:45
Watch 2:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Winter weather drenches Gaza tent camps
News Wrap: Winter weather drenches Gaza tent camps as Netanyahu heads to U.S.
Clip: S2025 E362 | 2:27
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E362 | 26:45
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
A look back at 2025’s chart-toppers and best songs
A look back at 2025’s chart-toppers, best songs and standout artists
Clip: S2025 E362 | 8:05
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Photographer captures Zohran Mamdani’s improbable rise
Photographer reflects on capturing Zohran Mamdani’s improbable rise to prominence
Clip: S2025 E362 | 7:18
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E361 | 26:45
Watch 3:51
PBS News Hour
Nebraska company helps fight plastic pollution in oceans
How a company in landlocked Nebraska is helping fight plastic pollution in oceans
Clip: S2025 E361 | 3:51
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Scientists work to decode wolf howls with AI technology
Scientists work to decode wolf howls in Yellowstone with AI technology
Clip: S2025 E361 | 8:45
Watch 1:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv before Trump-Zelenskyy talks
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv a day before Trump and Zelenskyy’s meeting
Clip: S2025 E361 | 1:37
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E360 | 57:46