PBS News Hour

December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 350 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, signs of a slowing labor market from the latest jobs report. Congress considers a massive spending bill for the military that would give the Trump administration even more money than it asked for. Plus, we speak with physician and Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy about the impending spikes in health care premiums and his decisive vote to confirm Health Secretary Kennedy.

Aired: 12/15/25 | Expires: 01/15/26
