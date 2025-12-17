© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
December 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 351

Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump gets his worst economic approval ratings ever in a new PBS News poll as Americans worry about affordability. Some House Republicans buck party leadership, forcing a vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies. Plus, we catch up with a transgender teen and her parents, who left Texas because of the state's ban on transgender health care for minors.

Aired: 12/16/25
Sen. Cassidy on health care costs and expiring subsidies
GOP Sen. Cassidy on addressing rising health care costs and expiring subsidies
Jobs report reveals 'uneven economy,' analyst says
Jobs report reveals cooling labor market and 'uneven economy,' analyst says
How the ACA subsidies work and who depends on them
How the Affordable Care Act subsidies work and who depends on them
A look inside secretive Hezbollah bunkers seized by Lebanon
A rare look inside Hezbollah's secretive bunkers seized by Lebanon's military
What's in the massive defense bill
What's in the massive defense bill giving the military more funding than requested
Why investigators are struggling to find Brown Univ. gunman
Why investigators are struggling to find the Brown University gunman
News Wrap: Nick Reiner facing first-degree murder charges
News Wrap: Nick Reiner facing first-degree murder charges in killing of his parents
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of trees
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of trees and creating a cooler future
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
