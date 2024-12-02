© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 338 | 57m 46s

December 2, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/01/24 | Expires: 01/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Trump's defense pick under spotlight amid fresh concerns
Trump's defense secretary pick under spotlight amid fresh concerns about his past
Clip: S2024 E338 | 6:18
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
The precedent Biden's pardon of his son could set
The precedent Biden's pardon of his son could set for future presidents
Clip: S2024 E338 | 8:03
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Gun violence memorial filled with mementos of those lost
Gun violence memorial filled with mementos of those lost
Clip: S2024 E338 | 5:34
Watch 10:20
PBS News Hour
What's next for Middle East as Syrian civil war is reignited
What's next for the Middle East as Syria's civil war is suddenly reignited
Clip: S2024 E338 | 10:20
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Nearly 7 million under winter weather alert
News Wrap: Nearly 7 million under winter weather alert in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E338 | 5:30
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Leigh Ann Caldwell on Biden's pardon of son
Tamara Keith and Leigh Ann Caldwell on reaction and backlash to Biden's pardon of son
Clip: S2024 E338 | 10:03
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
How to navigate political divisions at holiday gatherings
Tips for navigating political divisions to find common ground at holiday gatherings
Clip: S2024 E337 | 6:12
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage
News Wrap: Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held captive since Oct. 7
Clip: S2024 E337 | 3:36
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
December 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E337 | 24:09
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Trump taps ‘deep state’ conspiracy theorist to lead the FBI
Trump taps ‘deep state’ conspiracy theorist Kash Patel to lead the FBI
Clip: S2024 E337 | 6:56