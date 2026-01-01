© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, dozens are killed in what Swiss leaders call one of the worst tragedies in their history. As wealth becomes more concentrated among the richest Americans, how a new class of billionaires is seeking outsized political influence. Plus, why even those who aren't sports fans should pay attention as college football teams are about to enter another wild phase.

Aired: 12/31/25 | Expires: 01/31/26
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
Onboard an expedition to study a massive, melting glacier in Antarctica
Clip: S2025 E365 | 5:19
Watch 9:49
PBS News Hour
Trump signals Russia blocking path to peace as CIA rejects Putin's drone attack claim
Clip: S2025 E365 | 9:49
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Photojournalists reflect on capturing 2025's most impactful images
Clip: S2025 E365 | 6:36
Watch 6:47
PBS News Hour
Why PolitiFact has labeled 2025 the 'Year of the Lies'
Clip: S2025 E365 | 6:47
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
Azerbaijan-Armenia peace plan hinges on narrow strip of land along Iran border
Clip: S2025 E365 | 8:10
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Chloe Flower fuses classical and contemporary music in a style coined 'popsical'
Clip: S2025 E365 | 5:14
Watch 2:32
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on helping children in foster care
Clip: S2025 E365 | 2:32
Watch 8:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Millions ring in new year amid Arctic temperatures and heavy snow
Clip: S2025 E365 | 8:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E365 | 57:46
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
How Kharkiv keeps faith and culture alive as Russia's siege continues
Clip: S2025 E364 | 4:49