© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 354 | 26m 45s

December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/19/25 | Expires: 01/19/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
DOJ’s heavily redacted Epstein file release draws criticism
Justice Department’s heavily redacted Epstein file release draws criticism from lawmakers
Clip: S2025 E354 | 5:32
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
How retailers are using AI and personal data to set prices
How online retailers are using AI to adjust prices by mining your personal data
Clip: S2025 E354 | 5:52
Watch 2:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia continues Ukraine strikes amid peace talks
News Wrap: Russian offensive drags on in Ukraine amid ceasefire talks
Clip: S2025 E354 | 2:53
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
A conversation with renowned animal scientist Temple Grandin
A conversation with Temple Grandin, world-renowned animal scientist and autism advocate
Clip: S2025 E354 | 9:36
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E353 | 57:46
Watch 10:42
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's favorability, mental acuity
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's approval ratings and mental acuity
Clip: S2025 E353 | 10:42
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 9 companies cut drug prices for Medicaid
News Wrap: 9 pharmaceutical companies cut drug prices for Medicaid
Clip: S2025 E353 | 5:24
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
Family of woman detained by immigration shares her story
Family of North Carolina woman detained by immigration officers shares her story
Clip: S2025 E353 | 8:38
Watch 9:10
PBS News Hour
Investigators search for motive in Brown, MIT shootings
Investigators search for motive after shooter linked to Brown University, MIT found dead
Clip: S2025 E353 | 9:10
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Chris Whipple on the reaction to his Susie Wiles profile
Chris Whipple on the White House reaction to his Susie Wiles profile
Clip: S2025 E353 | 7:36