© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 361 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a deadly wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s capital as Zelenskyy heads to Florida for talks with Trump. How a company in landlocked Nebraska is connected to efforts to combat plastic pollution in oceans. Plus, scientists in Yellowstone National Park use artificial intelligence to try to decode the language of wolves.

Aired: 12/26/25 | Expires: 01/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv before Trump-Zelenskyy talks
News Wrap: Russia strikes Kyiv a day before Trump and Zelenskyy’s meeting
Clip: S2025 E361 | 1:37
Watch 3:51
PBS News Hour
Nebraska company helps fight plastic pollution in oceans
How a company in landlocked Nebraska is helping fight plastic pollution in oceans
Clip: S2025 E361 | 3:51
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Scientists work to decode wolf howls with AI technology
Scientists work to decode wolf howls in Yellowstone with AI technology
Clip: S2025 E361 | 8:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E360 | 57:46
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Imran Ahmed on Trump's threat to deport him over censorship
Imran Ahmed on Trump's threat to deport him over 'censorship' for countering online hate
Clip: S2025 E360 | 6:30
Watch 3:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Southern California faces more relentless rain
News Wrap: Relentless rain adds to California's wettest holiday season in decades
Clip: S2025 E360 | 3:44
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
White House pushes to dismantle climate research center
White House pushes to dismantle leading climate and weather research center
Clip: S2025 E360 | 7:44
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
Film critics name their picks for the year’s best
Film critics look back at 2025 and name their picks for the year’s best
Clip: S2025 E360 | 8:48
Watch 10:25
PBS News Hour
Breaking down U.S. strikes and the conflict in Nigeria
Breaking down U.S. strikes on ISIS in Nigeria and the complicated conflict there
Clip: S2025 E360 | 10:25
Watch 11:32
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on Trump's return and its impact
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on Trump's return and its impact on the country
Clip: S2025 E360 | 11:32