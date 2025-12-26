© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

December 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 360 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the Trump administration conducts strikes in Nigeria against alleged terrorists, who they claim were killing Christians. A federal judge blocks the detention of a British social media activist who tracks online hate and disinformation. Plus, the White House pushes to dismantle a leading climate and weather center — with serious implications for accurate forecasts.

Aired: 12/25/25 | Expires: 01/25/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E359 | 57:46
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
How the traditions of Santa Claus evolved over centuries
How the character and traditions of Santa Claus evolved over centuries
Clip: S2025 E359 | 5:44
Watch 3:46
PBS News Hour
The Rockettes celebrate a century of dance
The Rockettes celebrate 100 years as a holiday season favorite
Clip: S2025 E359 | 3:46
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy speaks with U.S. peace negotiators
News Wrap: Zelenskyy says he had 'good conversation' with U.S. negotiators on peace plan
Clip: S2025 E359 | 3:36
Watch 5:06
PBS News Hour
Irin Carmon joins Amna Nawaz for our 'Settle In' podcast
Irin Carmon joins Amna Nawaz for our 'Settle In' podcast
Clip: S2025 E359 | 5:06
Watch 4:09
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on resilience and rebuilding
A Brief But Spectacular take on putting the pieces back together
Clip: S2025 E359 | 4:09
Watch 2:39
PBS News Hour
Rain drenches Southern California with more storms coming
Torrential rains drench Southern California with more storms on the way
Clip: S2025 E359 | 2:39
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ says more Epstein documents discovered
News Wrap: DOJ says over a million more Epstein documents discovered
Clip: S2025 E358 | 4:33
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Palestinians mark Christmas in Bethlehem amid conflict
Palestinians mark Christmas in Bethlehem while navigating life during conflict
Clip: S2025 E358 | 6:42
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Why Christmas carols endure as popular music changes
Why Christmas carols endure as popular music changes
Clip: S2025 E358 | 7:27