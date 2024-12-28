© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 366 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, President-elect Trump makes a plea to the Supreme Court for the future of the wildly popular social media platform TikTok. Then, a look back at the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami that claimed more than 200,000 lives 20 years ago this week. Plus, as the year winds down, what music and which artists got our toes tapping in 2024.

Aired: 12/27/24 | Expires: 01/27/25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E368 | 57:46
Watch 10:15
PBS News Hour
A look at Carter's accomplishments and human rights legacy
Clip: S2024 E368 | 10:15
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
U.S. sees sharp decline in murders and other crimes in 2024
Clip: S2024 E368 | 6:43
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Social media trend encourages young people to buy less
Clip: S2024 E368 | 6:49
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Jimmy Carter remembered as humanitarian and statesman
Clip: S2024 E368 | 2:52
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: South Korea orders inspection of aviation sector
Clip: S2024 E368 | 7:50
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
Critics reveal their picks for the best books of 2024
Clip: S2024 E368 | 9:03
Watch 9:16
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump defining Biden's legacy
Clip: S2024 E368 | 9:16
Watch 16:27
PBS News Hour
Remembering the extraordinary life of Jimmy Carter
Clip: S2024 E367 | 16:27
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 29, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E367 | 26:45