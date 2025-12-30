© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 364 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the U.S. increases pressure on the Maduro regime with a strike inside Venezuela. Federal agents intensify investigations of alleged fraud of taxpayer money in Minnesota. Plus, the U.S. announces a new way to deliver humanitarian aid around the world.

Aired: 12/29/25 | Expires: 01/29/26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E363 | 57:46
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Trump says Hamas must disarm before 2nd phase of Gaza deal
Trump warns Hamas must disarm for Gaza peace deal to reach next phase
Clip: S2025 E363 | 3:58
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Malcolm Gladwell joins Amna Nawaz on ‘Settle In’
Malcolm Gladwell joins Amna Nawaz for our ‘Settle In’ podcast
Clip: S2025 E363 | 5:50
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Massive winter storm snarls post-holiday travel
News Wrap: Massive winter storm snarls post-holiday travel
Clip: S2025 E363 | 4:23
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts analyze chances of Gaza peace advancing
Mideast experts analyze chances of Gaza peace proposal advancing
Clip: S2025 E363 | 7:50
Watch 9:23
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's presidential power
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump expanding presidential power
Clip: S2025 E363 | 9:23
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Trump’s attempt to pardon Tina Peters runs into limits
Trump’s attempt to pardon Tina Peters runs into constitutional limits
Clip: S2025 E363 | 6:42
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
Has AI's explosive growth in 2025 created a bubble?
What's next for AI and has its explosive growth in 2025 created a bubble?
Clip: S2025 E363 | 8:16
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Art programs give hope to veterans facing PTSD
Art programs give hope to veterans facing PTSD
Clip: S2025 E363 | 6:48
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E362 | 26:45