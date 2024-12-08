© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 344 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, a lightning offensive by Syrian rebels ends a half-century of iron rule by the Assad regime. Then, a documentary details how governments use commercial spyware to monitor their own citizens. Plus, a StoryCorps tale of small gestures that mean a great deal in two lives.

Aired: 12/07/24 | Expires: 01/07/25
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
How governments use spyware to monitor citizens’ phones
New documentary details how governments use spyware to monitor citizens' phones
Clip: S2024 E344 | 7:16
Watch 2:58
PBS News Hour
A student and teacher connect over small acts of kindness
A student and teacher connect over small acts of kindness that made a big difference
Clip: S2024 E344 | 2:58
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump calls for ‘immediate cease-fire’ in Ukraine
News Wrap: Trump calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Ukraine after meeting with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2024 E344 | 2:29
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Half-century of iron rule ends as rebels seize Syria
Half-century of iron rule ends in Syria as rebels seize Damascus. What's next?
Clip: S2024 E344 | 8:24
Watch 2:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas releases new video of young Israeli hostage
News Wrap: Hamas releases new video of young Israeli hostage
Clip: S2024 E343 | 2:46
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
Would a lower legal limit for drunk driving improve safety?
Drunk driving in the U.S. rose in recent years. Would a lower legal limit improve safety?
Clip: S2024 E343 | 5:38
Watch 24:08
PBS News Hour
December 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E343 | 24:08
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Trump returns to the world stage at Notre Dame’s reopening
Notre Dame's ceremonial reopening also marks Trump's return to the world stage
Clip: S2024 E343 | 7:50
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Christmas tree farm overcomes Hurricane Helene’s destruction
How a Christmas tree farm in North Carolina overcame Hurricane Helene's destruction
Clip: S2024 E343 | 4:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
December 6, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E342 | 57:46