PBS News Hour

February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 32 | 26m 45s

February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/31/25 | Expires: 03/03/25
Extras
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
What Trump’s tariffs could mean for America’s biggest trade partners and U.S. consumers
Clip: S2025 E32 | 4:55
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
Former FAA administrator discusses the current state of aviation safety
Clip: S2025 E32 | 5:41
Watch 9:54
PBS News Hour
How vet schools are trying to address the mental health challenges plaguing veterinarians
Clip: S2025 E32 | 9:54
Watch 2:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete 4th prisoner-hostage exchange of ceasefire deal
Clip: S2025 E32 | 2:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E31 | 57:46
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge blocks Trump's plans to freeze federal grants and loans until Monday
Clip: S2025 E31 | 5:17
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Helicopter flights heavily restricted near Washington airport after midair collision
Clip: S2025 E31 | 8:04
Watch 3:24
PBS News Hour
What we know about Trump's plan to slap tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
Clip: S2025 E31 | 3:24
Watch 9:53
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's new tariffs and spending freeze chaos
Clip: S2025 E31 | 9:53
Watch 10:00
PBS News Hour
Musicians use their art as a gateway to better relations between the U.S. and Cuba
Clip: S2025 E31 | 10:00