PBS News Hour

February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 37 | 57m 46s

February 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/15/26 | Expires: 03/18/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James.
Watch 3:45
PBS News Hour
DOJ gives its reasoning for redacting Epstein files
Clip: S2026 E37 | 3:45
Watch 5:48
PBS News Hour
Democrats pushing to 'get ICE under control,' Jeffries says
Clip: S2026 E37 | 5:48
Watch 3:40
PBS News Hour
Remembering Robert Duvall and his storied career
Clip: S2026 E37 | 3:40
Watch 7:13
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on public reaction to Epstein
Clip: S2026 E37 | 7:13
Watch 7:40
PBS News Hour
How Team USA is faring at the Winter Olympics
Clip: S2026 E37 | 7:40
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
Matthew Pinsker joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E37 | 6:33
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
Rubio bolsters Orban days after push to mend ties in Europe
Clip: S2026 E37 | 10:33
Watch 3:02
PBS News Hour
Where the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case stands after 3 weeks
Clip: S2026 E37 | 3:02
Watch 4:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Winter storm piling up snow in Sierra Nevada
Clip: S2026 E37 | 4:13
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
