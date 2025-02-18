© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 49 | 57m 46s

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/17/25 | Expires: 03/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Farmers are feeling the weight of Trump policies
Farmers feeling weight of Trump policies with shutdown of aid
Clip: S2025 E48 | 8:19
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's expanding powers
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's expanding executive powers
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:35
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
Trump's mass firings impact basic functions of government
'Chaos and confusion' as Trump's mass firings impact the basic functions of government
Clip: S2025 E48 | 8:39
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto injuring 8 people
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto, injuring at least 8 people
Clip: S2025 E48 | 4:30
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
European leaders scrambling as U.S. nears Russia talks
European leaders are left scrambling as U.S. nears talks with Russia on Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:49
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
How Trump’s second term looks like some autocracies
How the start of Trump’s second term looks like some autocracies
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:20
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Doc exposes horrifying abuse of Native children in Canada
'Sugarcane' exposes horrifying abuse of Native children in Canadian schools
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:00
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:45
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia over Ukraine talks
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:13