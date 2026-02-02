© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 27 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, the latest batch of Epstein files raises concerns about the Justice Department’s handling of sensitive information. The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt reopens, but only a small number of Gaza’s sick and wounded are allowed to leave. Plus, the Studio Museum in Harlem reopens in a larger space showcasing the history of Black artists.

Aired: 02/01/26
