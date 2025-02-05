© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 36 | 57m 46s

February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/04/25 | Expires: 03/07/25
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E35 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu 'an impediment' to release, hostage's niece says
‘Netanyahu was an impediment’ to getting uncle released sooner, niece of hostage says
Clip: S2025 E35 | 7:51
PBS News Hour
Nir Oz begins long process of rebuilding from Oct. 7 attacks
Nir Oz begins long process of rebuilding from Oct. 7 attacks
Clip: S2025 E35 | 6:56
PBS News Hour
Committees clear path for Gabbard, RFK Jr. confirmations
Senate committees clear path for confirmations of Gabbard and RFK Jr.
Clip: S2025 E35 | 5:44
PBS News Hour
ACLU sues Trump over trans youth health care restrictions
ACLU sues Trump administration over trans youth health care restrictions
Clip: S2025 E35 | 5:51
PBS News Hour
Sen. Johnson says Musk's USAID closure 'tip of the iceberg'
GOP Sen. Johnson says Musk's dismantling of USAID is 'just the tip of the iceberg'
Clip: S2025 E35 | 7:58
PBS News Hour
The history and legacy of birthright citizenship in the U.S.
The history and legacy of birthright citizenship in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E35 | 8:35
PBS News Hour
China responds to Trump with retaliatory tariffs
China responds to Trump with retaliatory tariffs and Google antitrust probe
Clip: S2025 E35 | 4:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Around 10 people killed in shooting in Sweden
News Wrap: Around 10 people killed in mass shooting at education center in Sweden
Clip: S2025 E35 | 5:33
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E34 | 56:45