PBS News Hour

February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 38 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump charges ahead with his agenda, reshaping foreign policy, sending migrants to Guantanamo and pushing out government workers. We speak with the United Nations' top humanitarian official about the situation in Gaza as displaced Palestinians are returning home. Plus, hiring slows but the unemployment rate ticks down, we look at what it means for the economy.

Aired: 02/06/25 | Expires: 03/09/25
