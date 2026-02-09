© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
February 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 32 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, global fallout from the Epstein files widens as his accomplice pleads the Fifth before Congress. The surge of immigration enforcement in Minnesota leads many residents to forego vital health care for fear of being detained. Plus, a reporter who gained access to a Texas migrant detention facility details the experiences of children and families there.

Aired: 02/08/26 | Expires: 03/11/26
Extras
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
How effective will TrumpRX be at lowering U.S. drug prices?
Clip: S2026 E31 | 5:58
Watch 11:15
PBS News Hour
Trump’s visa freeze upends work, life for many U.S. families
Clip: S2026 E31 | 11:15
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Christine Brennan on the Winter Olympics athletes to watch
Clip: S2026 E31 | 6:05
Watch 10:07
PBS News Hour
Atkins Stohr, Parker on Trump call to nationalize elections
Clip: S2026 E31 | 10:07
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
U.S. restarts nuclear diplomacy with Iran as threats rise
Clip: S2026 E31 | 5:22
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump’s racist post about Obamas draws backlash
Clip: S2026 E31 | 5:41
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Mike Huckabee on what’s next for Gaza and the Middle East
Clip: S2026 E31 | 7:31
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E30 | 57:46
Watch 10:51
PBS News Hour
How ‘zombie mortgages’ are coming back to haunt homeowners
Clip: S2026 E30 | 10:51