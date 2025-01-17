© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 17 | 57m 46s

January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/16/25 | Expires: 02/16/25
Extras
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court clears way to ban TikTok in the U.S.
Biden White House says enforcement of TikTok ban will fall to Trump
Clip: S2025 E17 | 5:52
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
McGurk breaks down complex negotiations to reach ceasefire
Brett McGurk breaks down complex negotiations to reach Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E17 | 6:56
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
Gazans desperate for aid but hopeful worst is behind them
Gazans desperate for aid but hopeful ceasefire means the worst is behind them
Clip: S2025 E17 | 7:10
Watch 10:03
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's legacy, Trump's expectations
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's legacy and what to expect from Trump's 2nd term
Clip: S2025 E17 | 10:03
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Noem questioned about Trump's immigration policy
News Wrap: Noem faces questions about Trump's immigration policies
Clip: S2025 E17 | 7:54
Watch 9:22
PBS News Hour
How businesses are preparing for Trump's tariffs
How businesses are preparing for the tariffs Trump has promised to impose
Clip: S2025 E17 | 9:22
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
Amanda Gorman pens tribute to crews battling LA wildfires
Poet Amanda Gorman pens tribute to crews battling the Los Angeles wildfires
Clip: S2025 E17 | 4:30
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden's farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E16 | 57:46
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Gazans hope ceasefire deal will bring lasting peace
Israeli vote on ceasefire delayed as Gazans hope deal will bring lasting peace
Clip: S2025 E16 | 4:33