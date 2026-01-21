© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

January 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 21 | 57m 46s

January 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/20/26 | Expires: 02/20/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:00
PBS News Hour
Families say children held by ICE face unsanitary conditions
Migrant families allege children held by ICE face unsafe and unsanitary conditions
Clip: S2026 E20 | 8:00
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal prosecutors subpoena Minnesota officials
News Wrap: Federal prosecutors subpoena Minnesota officials
Clip: S2026 E20 | 5:55
Watch 11:10
PBS News Hour
Trump's Greenland threats rattle NATO allies
'Something's going to happen,' Trump says as Greenland threats rattle NATO allies
Clip: S2026 E20 | 11:10
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
Gaza families dig through rubble for loved ones’ remains
Gaza families dig through rubble searching for loved ones’ remains
Clip: S2026 E20 | 4:35
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court weighs private property gun restrictions
Supreme Court weighs private property gun restrictions in major case
Clip: S2026 E20 | 6:42
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Conservative legal scholar discusses Trump's first year
Conservative legal scholar on constitutionality of Trump's first year
Clip: S2026 E20 | 8:58
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Book explores admissions scandal that exposed inequalities
'Miracle Children' explores admissions scandal that exposed inequalities in education
Clip: S2026 E20 | 7:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E20 | 57:46
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
Congress divided over how much authority to cede to Trump
As Trump expands presidential power, Congress divided over how much authority to cede
Clip: S2026 E19 | 6:51
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E19 | 57:46